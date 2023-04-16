Why Sage Northcutt will emerge victorious in his return fight at ONE Fight Night 10

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is ready to get his combat sports career back on track after watching on the sidelines for the last four years.

The Texas native will make his sophomore appearance inside the Circle on May 5 as he meets Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed ‘Wolverine’ Mujtaba as part of the promotion’s highly anticipated U.S. debut. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 will be the backdrop for Northcutt’s long-awaited return.

Today, we take a look at three reasons why Sage Northcutt will have his hand raised in the ‘Mile High City.’

#3. Worked hard during his time off

Despite being away from competition since May 2019, Sage Northcutt does not look like he has aged a day. In fact, ‘Super’ may even look better than ever. Anyone who follows the photogenic superstar on Instagram can see that Northcutt has been taking care of himself and has stayed busy in the gym, honing his skills in preparation for the day that he would finally return to the circle.

Before signing with ONE Championship, the multi-time karate world champion held an already impressive 11-2 record. He showed a great deal of promise. Spending the last four years recovering from injuries and developing himself into a more well-rounded fighter, you can expect Northcutt’s efforts to be on full display at ONE Fight Night 10.

#2. - He learned his lesson after shocking loss

Stepping into the circle for the first time in May 2019, Sage Northcutt was riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak. Undeniably confident, ‘Super’ was quickly brought back down to earth after suffering a brutal 29-second knockout at the hands of Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre. Not only was Northcutt injected with a huge dose of reality, but he was also left with eight fractures to his face.

After enduring more than nine hours of surgery to repair the damage, it was clear that Northcutt had been a bit humbled. Going into his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with Ahmed Mujtaba, ‘Super’ has shown his opponent a healthy amount of respect and is prepared to go wherever the fight takes him.

#1. - Sage Northcutt is hungrier than ever

Despite the four-year-long layoff, Sage Northcutt is still just 27 years old. He has many years left to compete at the highest possible level. ‘Super’ plans to take advantage of the time he has left and it appears that his time away has both reinvigorated him and relit the fire inside.

His looks, skills, and work ethic combined could result in Northcutt becoming one of the biggest names in all of MMA. ‘Super’ recognizes the opportunity that he has with ONE Championship and is more determined than ever to take advantage of it. It all starts with ONE Fight Night 10 where Northcutt aims to make a statement against a very tough opponent.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

