Sage Northcutt wants to revisit fight with legendary Shinya Aoki

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Sage Northcutt will step inside the C]circle once again after a four-year hiatus from competition. Though he has been away from the spotlight for a long time, it hasn’t been for a lack of trying.

Most fans knew about his debut in ONE Championship and the setbacks that it produced. After losing to Cosmo Alexandre in 30 seconds via a devastating knockout, Northcutt required surgery that led to a long recovery process.

Two years after that fight, the American was ready to jump back into competition, which would’ve cut his current gap in competition in half. Whilst he is set to return and face Ahmed Mujtaba at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, this wasn’t the original plan for ‘Super’ Sage.

At ONE on TNT 4 in April, 2021, he was scheduled to return and take on Asian combat sports legend Shinya Aoki. Unfortunately, Northcutt tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the contest, forcing him to pull out of the fight which massively delayed his comeback once again.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt said that this is still a fight that he hopes to participate in at some point in the near future:

“Absolutely, we had a fight scheduled so definitely. I feel like that'd be one really exciting for the fans that they want to see. I feel like after this fight, maybe that’s something that gets set up.”

Watch the full interview below:

But first, Northcutt must get past Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. The entire event on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

