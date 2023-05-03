Sage Northcutt is gunning for "ideal way" to finish Ahmed Mujtaba

After overcoming adversity the last few years, the only thing on Sage Northcutt’s mind right now is to get his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday.

The task at hand is much easier than done for the 27-year-old American star since he’ll be trading leather with the dangerous Ahmed Mujtaba in the promotion’s groundbreaking US debut at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

As his highly-anticipated circle return looms, ‘Super Sage’ reiterated his supporters’ desire to witness him unload his full arsenal and get a decisive victory over ‘Wolverine’.

The Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA stud, though, said he won’t be picky and will just go for the kill when the opportunity comes.

He told ONE Championship:

“Oh man, anybody would say a finish, that’s for sure. Whether it’s a submission, whether it’s ground-and-pound or it’s a knockout, whatever it is, everybody wants a finish. That would be the ideal way, but you know I’m training for any aspect out there so that way I’m prepared.”

Sage Northcutt carried a reputation as a fearsome finisher when he took his talents to Asia in 2019, with eight finishes in 11 career victories.

The Sacramento, California native proved he’s not a one-trick pony either, with five of those wins coming by knockout and three by submission.

His well-rounded skillset will once again be on full display against a fearsome opponent who can also finish fights in a multitude of ways.

Ahmed Mujtaba has gone 4-2 inside the circle, with his last two opponents not even making it out of the first round.

With both fighters seeking a clear and explosive finish, this lightweight showdown might just steal the show at ONE Fight Night 10.

All the action will be broadcast live on US Primetime on May 5 and streamed for free to Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes