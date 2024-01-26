Sage Northcutt hails Stamp Fairtex as his favorite ONE Championship fighter

American mixed martial arts superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has undoubtedly found a home for himself in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old Evolve MMA / Team Alpha Male product and former UFC fighter joined ONE Championship in 2019, and today, he’s one of the promotion’s biggest and brightest stars.

Northcutt has quickly made friends with his fellow ONE Championship athletes and has become fans of a lot of them. When asked who his favorite ONE Championship fighter was, Northcutt gave an interesting response.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt singled out reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex as his favorite.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“Favorite new fighter over the last year? I've been a big fan of watching Stamp Fairtex. There's actually quite a few, but I mean, I got to actually fight on the same card as Stamp and so that was cool.”

Stamp has become a huge star in ONE Championship, especially in the United States. So it comes as no surprise that Northcutt has also become a huge fan.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt takes on Japanese legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE 165

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt back in action, as he takes on Japanese legend and former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru this weekend.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

Needless to say, it’s arguably Northcutt’s toughest test in his career and certainly his biggest-name opponent in ONE Championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.