Sage Northcutt hypes fans with his ‘very explosive’ style: “Kind of unorthodox”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt will make his long awaited return to competition after a four-year hiatus from the spotlight.

May 5 will mark ‘Super’ Sage’s second appearance inside the circle after he debuted with ONE Championship back in 2019. Whilst Northcutt carried a lot of hype with him to the promotion, he hasn’t been able to deliver on any of the promises due to several setbacks in his career.

After losing to Cosmo Alexandre in 30 seconds on his debut, the American needed surgery and time to recover with his comeback being prolonged by COVID-19. Northcutt now has the perfect stage to make his return.

With ONE Championship hosting its first ever event in the United States, Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Despite all the years that have gone by since his last fight, the American has remained in good shape and high spirits with plenty of motivation to make a return in style and get back to regular competition.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt spoke about the confidence that he has in regards to his own ability and how he doesn’t believe that the gap in activity will affect him too much:

“I’m still young. I think I have a lot of potential to keep growing and keep learning. My style is very explosive. Kind of unorthodox. Very strong.”

Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers that weren’t able to snatch up a ticket in time.

