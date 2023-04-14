Sage Northcutt intrigued with how Demetrious Johnson - Adriano Moraes trilogy will end

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt will make his long-anticipated return to the Circle after four years away from competition. Sage had been waiting for the right time to come back from his long hiatus that was brought on by a lengthy surgery and recovery process, as well as a bout with COVID-19.

On May 5th, Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba on a historic night for ONE Championship. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the promotion will host its first-ever event in the United States. With that in mind, some of the biggest names on the promotion’s roster are set to compete on one of the most stacked cards in ONE’s history.

In the main event of the evening, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will look to defend his title against Adriano Moraes in their huge trilogy fight.

Currently sharing one highlight reel knockout over each other, everything is to play for in their third and final meeting. Moraes looks for revenge when trying to claim back the world championship that he lost last time out.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Sage Northcutt spoke about the match-up at the top of the card:

“The very first fight they had, I would have never expected what would happen. Then the second fight, DJ just came back so strong, and he looked great. So, they’re both incredible fighters, it’s gonna be really exciting to see what’s gonna happen in the third time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage will take on Ahmed Mujtaba on May 5th at ONE Fight Night 10. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

