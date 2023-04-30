Sage Northcutt looking to fight until his forties

Sage Northcutt has a lot of years left on his tank despite taking time off away from combat sports.

'Super' Sage is set to make his return to action at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. He is set to take on Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight MMA match in front of a packed crowd inside 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Championship's first-ever event happening in the United States.

Sage Northcutt made his promotional debut back in 2019, losing in devastating fashion to Brazilian welterweight striker Cosmo Alexandre. The American had to take some time off to recover from the injuries he sustained from the loss and later faced other issues that prevented him from fighting, including a tough battle with COVID-19.

Putting all those issues behind him, Sage Northcutt is now ready to resume his fighting career, which he believes could last for a long time even after he has not been active over the past four years.

He explained to ESPN MMA:

"Looking at when I last had my fight in 2019, that was about four years ago. I was just about 23 years old, that’s crazy to think. Coming from the previous organization I was with, fighting professionally, and I was on a three-fight winning streak - I was super young. Having something like this, I guess while I’m still young in my career.

"Healing up from it, now I’m all good. Coming back from it is like a learning experience. I look at it as, I have a long career ahead of me. I can be fighting until I’m in my forties. I think I have a strong career ahead of me."

Sage Northcutt has always stayed in shape, and as long as he takes care of his body the right way, it wouldn't be surprising to see him fight for as long as he wants.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he will have a chance to remind fans what they have been missing these past four years that he was away. 'Super' Sage will have a tough test ahead against Ahmed Mujtaba, who is riding a two-fight win streak that both ended in the first round.

All the action from the card will be broadcast live and free for fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

