Sage Northcutt looks to make up for lost time by being active

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is looking to resume his once promising career on the right note, by winning his next fight. However, the 27-year-old karate prodigy has his eyes set beyond this Friday night’s fight against Ahmed Mujtaba, and wants to make up for lost time by staying active.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Northcutt said that while he is completely focused on the task at hand, he wants to fight as much as he can this year.

‘Super’ said:

“I think being very active. As you said, I’m focused on this fight right now, May 5th, my first fight back after several years. I’m completely zoned in on this fight but after this fight, I would love to be very active.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is set to lock horns with Pakistani MMA champion ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Northcutt is coming off a devastating loss in his ONE Championship debut, when Brazilian veteran Cosmo Alexandre shattered his face with a single punch to win by first-round knockout. After the fight, it was revealed that Sage Northcutt had suffered multiple fractures to his face, which forced him into a year-long recovery and rehabilitation process.

He was originally scheduled to make his return last year against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, but Northcutt came down with a bad case of COVID-19 and was sidelined even longer.

It has been a while since we saw Sage Northcutt in the Circle, but now it’s almost time to see what he has been working on over the years.

