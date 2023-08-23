Sage Northcutt predicts ‘fireworks’ in Stamp Fairtex vs Ham Seo Hee match for the interim atomweight belt

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt expects fireworks when Stamp Fairtex returns to the Circle for an interim ONE atomweight world title clash with South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee.

The top-two ranked atomweight contenders will go head-to-head on September 29 as ONE Championship returns to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, Stamp will attempt to make history by becoming the promotion’s first three-sport world champion.

To accomplish that, Stamp Fairtex will have to go through a true veteran of the sport who has competed on the world’s biggest mixed martial arts stages, Ham Seo Hee.

Sharing his thoughts on the massive world title tilt, Sage Northcutt expects both women to put on a show in Lion City.

“[Stamp is] an incredible fighter. So I think there’s no way that this fight and her opponent aren’t going to be fireworks.

Capturing the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles in her first two fights with the promotion, Stamp Fairtex chose to test her mettle in MMA. Since then, the Thai sensation has amassed an impressive 10-2 in mixed martial arts competition, with notable wins over Ritu Phogat, Jihin Radzuan, and Alyse Anderson.

In March 2022, Stamp earned her first opportunity to claim a third world title, squaring off with undisputed atomweight queen Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. On that night, Stamp nearly put Lee away in the opening round, but Lee lived up her to ‘Unstoppable’ moniker and scored a second-round submission to retain her world title.

Climbing her way back into contention, Stamp will face perhaps her toughest test yet when she meets 34-fight veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight crown.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.