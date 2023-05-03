Sage Northcutt promises to do “cool” front flip celebration if he beats Ahmed Mujtaba

While not necessarily jumping the gun on his long-awaited return to competition this week, Sage Northcutt already has a cool idea on how to celebrate in the event of a win.

The American mixed martial arts star, who will resume his fighting career after four years on the sidelines, said he might do his front flip celebration once he defeats Ahmed Mujtaba of Pakistan in their scheduled confrontation at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

Sage Northcutt told ESPN MMA about his signature celebration:

“Yes, sir [I can still do it]. You know it. I haven’t even thought about it actually, I’ve been so zoned in on this fight. But you know I’d probably get super excited and I’d want to do something cool for everybody.”

ONE Fight Night 10 will mark the return of ‘Super Sage’ to competition for the first time since he last fought in ONE in his promotional debut in May 2019.

He bowed to Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre in his maiden fight in the promotion by knockout in the opening round. It turned out to be far worse for the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA affiliate as he suffered multiple facial fractures in the aftermath, which required surgery and long recuperation.

Sage Northcutt tried to make a comeback in 2021 but he was hit by COVID-19 which scuttled all his plans. He is now eyeing a triumphant return over Ahmed Mujtaba and said he prepared hard for it, with a lot of support from his fight team and loved ones.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

