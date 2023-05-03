Sage Northcutt promises fans to showcase his best version yet

Sage Northcutt is ready to show off the improvements he has made during his four-year-long layoff from the sport.

Northcutt will make his long-awaited return to the circle on Friday night as he takes on Pakistani standout Ahmed Mujtaba. The bout will serve as Northcutt’s sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner and his first fight since May 2019.

Continuing to improve during his time away, the Texas native is excited to show off his new and improved skill set in the ‘Mile High City’ at ONE Fight Night 10.

“I’m looking forward to going out there. Like I said, I’m not the kind of person who’s making any kind of predictions or anything like that, but yeah, all around trying to improve every spot in my game,” Northcutt said. “So it’s not just focused on one specific area, it’s all around trying to make myself better.”

Check out Instagram post below:

After amassing an impressive 11-2 record in North America, Sage Northcutt signed with the promotion in 2019, making his debut at ONE: Enter the Dragon against heavy-hitting Brazilian striker Cosmo Alexandre. Things turned disastrous in a matter of seconds when a brutal right hand sent Northcutt crashing to the canvas just 29 seconds into their matchup.

Suffering eight different fractions on his face, Northcutt was forced to undergo more than nine hours of surgery to repair the damage.

Fully healed and ready to wipe away the mistakes of his past, Northcutt will attempt to score his first win in ONE Championship when he faces budding contender Ahmed Mujtaba.

‘Wolverine’ will head to the 1stBank Center riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round finishes. On the cusp of world title contention, Mujtaba will go into Friday night’s showcase ready to make a name for himself on combat sports’ biggest stage.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

