Sage Northcutt raves about importance of studying footage to "break down stuff"

Just because he was gone for four years doesn’t mean that Sage Northcutt was not improving whilst he was away from the circle.

At ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Super’ Sage made his long-anticipated return after a four-year break in fights that led to a difficult point in his career.

Facing Ahmed Mujtaba, Northcutt showed that he has grown as a mixed martial artist since we last saw him compete.

Known predominantly for his striking skills and explosive athleticism, Northcutt showcased new facets to his game by securing a heel-hook submission in the first round, shocking the fans in Broomfield, Colorado.

Though the injuries he suffered in his first fight under the ONE banner all those years ago that led to a lengthy surgery and recovery process meant that he couldn’t train for long periods of time, 'Super' Sage kept himself busy.

When he wasn’t spending his time outdoors indulging in his other favorite pastimes alongside martial arts, Northcutt was able to find ways to keep himself focused and motivated without putting his body under stress.

Following his comeback win, Sage Northcutt appeared on the Fistivities podcast with Karyn Bryant and Renato Laranja and spoke about how watching fights is now a big part of his learning process:

“Absolutely, [I believe in watching fight footage]. I watch it with my coaches to kind of break down stuff. Even the guys that I’m not fighting, different weight classes and stuff, I like watching those, they’re exciting.”

Watch the full interview below:

