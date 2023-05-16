Sage Northcutt renews his call for a fight with Shinya Aoki

Sage Northcutt has reiterated his interest in fighting Shinya Aoki.

In April 2021, Northcutt and Aoki were scheduled to fight at ONE on TNT 4. Unfortunately, ‘Super’ Sage was dealing with severe complications from COVID-19, forcing him to pull out of the lightweight matchup.

Now that the American superstar is coming off a slick submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba, he hopes to re-schedule his fight against Shinya Aoki. He had this to say during the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press conference:

“I did have one set up with Shinya Aoki, and I think that would be a super exciting one. Looking at my finishes now, you can see my grappling has improved a lot.”

Fans filled the comment section with intrigue for the lightweight matchup, including some saying:

“That’s the one match I need at a co main event in mma I remember couple yrs ago y’all were at each others neck”

“2023 looks like year of the comeback for mma in general”

“Glad Sage got a dominant win 🔥 kids super talented Humble and has worked his way back much respect”

Sage Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut in May 2019. Disaster struck when ‘Super’ Sage endured a 29-second knockout loss in a welterweight matchup against Cosmo Alexandre. The American superstar suffered several facial fractures, leading to surgery and a lengthy recovery.

On May 5, Northcutt silenced the doubters with a 39-second heel hook against Ahmed Mujtaba. He now plans to continue building momentum and make a run for the ONE lightweight world championship.

For those that haven’t seen Sage Northcutt’s latest fight, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

