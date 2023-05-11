Sage Northcutt is hyped following massive return to competition

Sage Northcutt is fired up after ONE Championship’s first event on U.S. soil.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Northcutt had a career-defining moment inside the circle. ‘Super’ Sage hadn’t fought in four years, and everyone wondered if he still had the potential to be a world champion. Those questions were quickly answered when the 27-year-old secured a 39-second heel hook finish against Ahmed Mujtaba, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus.

Northcutt recently shared a photo on Instagram of himself celebrating after his fight on May 5. The social media post was captioned:

“What an amazing card to be on for @onechampionship first U.S. event in the States! #ONEFightNight10”

Check out the Instagram post below:

The Sage Northcutt hype train has left the station after ONE Fight Night: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. ‘Super’ Sage is known for being a phenomenal striker, but it seems he’s evolved his grappling during his extended layoff. The question is, what’s next for the American superstar?

Northcutt proved he’s ready to take on a ranked opponent next. Earlier in the night, number one-ranked lightweight contender Ok Rae Yoon picked up his first win since losing against Christian Lee when he took a unanimous decision win over Lowen Tynanes.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the promotion decides to match up ‘Super’ Sage and Ok for an interim world title. The American star's next five may also be against one of the top five fighters in the stacked lightweight division.

For those that haven’t seen Sage Northcutt's latest fight, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

