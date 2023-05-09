Sage Northcutt hoping to revisit planned fight against Shinya Aoki

American mixed martial arts sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt made a triumphant return to action after a nearly four-year hiatus to score a thrilling submission victory over Pakistan’s ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in under a minute.

Northcutt locked horns with Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5.

‘Super’ and ‘Wolverine’ engaged from the get-go, with Northcutt locking on to a heel hook after a brief scramble to force the tap. After the fight, Northcutt addressed the media at the post-event press conference backstage and told reporters what he thinks could be next.

‘Super’ said:

“I did have a fight set up with Shinya Aoki. I think that will be a super exciting one. Looking at my finish now, I think my grappling has improved a lot. I got to show some grappling. He’s a great grappler, I think that would be a real exciting match.”

Catch the presser below:

Northcutt looked absolutely sensational against Mujtaba, despite the long absence. His submission victory even earned him a US$50,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

A Sage Northcutt vs. Shinya Aoki fight is very interesting, as it pits the streaking American against a legendary Japanese fighter. Aoki is one of the most dangerous submission specialists in MMA, and a victory for Northcutt against a former ONE lightweight world champion would do very well to boost his stock.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Sage Northcutt’s quick submission of Ahmed Mujtaba and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

