Sage Northcutt shares how his return to action got delayed 

American karate prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has been out of action for quite some time now.

After suffering the worst setback of his career, a first-round knockout at the hands of Brazilian banger Cosmo Alexandre in 2019, Northcutt was hit with another delay.

Unbeknownst to many, Northcutt contracted COVID-19 and according to the 27-year-old, he ran into some pretty bad side effects and complications.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Northcutt explained the situation, which has kept him largely out of action.

The Team Alpha Male product said:

“I was set to come back sooner and it’s a bummer that I haven’t gotten to yet. I was set to fight Shinya Aoki. He’s a legend in the sport for grappling, so that was going to be a super super cool fight. I was excited for that. Unfortunately, everybody knows that majority of everyone has gotten COVID now. The timing was so bad because a week before flying out all the way to Singapore overseas from the US, I came down with COVID.”

Northcutt was close to making his return against the legendary Japanese fighter. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be and he was sidelined yet again. He added:

“I was battling that. So I was out from training, and it took me like a week. I was just trying to sit around, just hoping I would get better but I didn’t get better fast enough. That fight got postponed, so now it’s time to step back out there, May 5th.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt makes his highly anticipated return to the Circle against Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes