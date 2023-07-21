Sage Northcutt ready for next fight anywhere in the world, anytime

American MMA star Sage Northcutt decided to take his talents to the other side of the globe when he traveled to Asia and joined ONE Championship in 2018.

After an almost four-year hiatus due to various injuries, ‘Super’ looked better than ever in his return, submitting Ahmed Mujtaba with a marvelous heel hook at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Picking up where he left off, Northcutt wants to make up for lost time and stay active by fighting as much as he can this year.

The 27-year-old made it clear that he’s willing to sign the dotted line and throw down anywhere in the world.

“You know, I kind of like to do both [fighting in Asia and America],” Northcutt said during his appearance on the Spinnin Backfist Podcast. “But I guess right now, my next step is to see maybe who my opponent is going to be. And then getting that set, and getting back out there.”

Northcutt’s first match after a lengthy hiatus was made sweeter by fighting in front of his fellow Americans in the promotion’s historic United States debut a few months back.

For sure, the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA product will love to fight on his home soil anew. Good thing ONE has already confirmed four on-ground events in the US next year.

While there’s no word yet about Northcutt’s next bout this year, he remained vocal about his desire to settle unfinished business with former lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki in Japan.

That rumored bout should be part of ONE’s planned return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” before the year ends.

Watch Sage Northcutt’s full interview starting at the 27-minute mark: