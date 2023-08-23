Sage Northcutt recalls Stamp Fairtex’s magical U.S. debut: “The crowd just went berserk”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt recalls being inside the 1stBank Center when Stamp Fairtex made her memorable U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10

On May 5, ONE Championship headed to the mainland for the first time in promotional history and delivered a memorable night of action featuring highlight-reel knockouts and epic returns. That night, Stamp Fairtex formally introduced herself to fans in North America and scored a stunning body kick KO against Alyse Anderson to solidify her spot as the division's top-ranked atomweight contender.

Looking back on the historic evening, Sage Northcutt recalls the magical moment when Stamp Fairtex made her first walk to the Circle on U.S. soil and immediately earned the love of American fans.

“I was [in the arena] for her fight and got to see the crowd just went berserk,” Stamp told ONE Championship. “They were so excited with her walkout, her charisma, and her dancing. And also on top of that, her performance, and how incredibly sharp she is.”

Capturing her third-straight win at ONE Fight Night 10, Stamp Fairtex established herself as the rightful contender for the ONE atomweight world championship.

On September 29, Stamp will step into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 15, challenging for the interim ONE atomweight title. Standing across from her will be South Korean veteran, Ham Seo Hee, the No. 2 ranked contender in the division. If Stamp manages to leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with the atomweight crown, she will etch her name in the history books as the first three-sport champion in ONE Championship history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.