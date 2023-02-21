Sage Northcutt says American fans have a lot to look forward to at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is thrilled to make his long-awaited return to the circle as part of one of the most anticipated cards in ONE Championship history.

Sage Northcutt will be part of the promotion’s stacked lineup for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5. Not only will the event serve as a showcase featuring the biggest names in combat sports, but it will also be the promotion’s highly anticipated debut in the United States. Speaking to Great Day Colorado, Sage Northcutt was asked which fight(s) he was most looking forward to seeing before he himself steps into the circle that evening.

“That’s so tough, lots of people for sure,” Northcutt said. “I think there are seven fights listed right now. But they have, what’s cool about ONE Championship is that they have a bunch of different styles of martial arts. So you have MMA, submission grappling, you have Muay Thai, and kickboxing.”

One of the most intriguing matchups at the event will be a submission grappling super fight between Tye Ruotolo and reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. The card will also feature the return of Mikey Musumeci, who will defend his flyweight submission grappling world championship against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

“I think there’s a submission grappling super fight going on, submission grappling world championship going on, a Muay Thai world championship, an MMA world championship.”

Sage Northcutt is excited about the eclectic talent that will be on display at ONE Fight Night 10

Fans at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and those watching around the world will be treated to some spectacular Muay Thai action as Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Edgar Tabares.

Women’s MMA will also be on full display as fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex dances her way to the circle for a meeting with Alyse ‘Lil Savage’ Anderson. The promotion also announced a strawweight Muay Thai clash between former ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin.

The evening will be capped off by a ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout between reigning champion Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes. With both fighters holding highlight-reel knockouts over the other, ONE Fight Night 10 will bring fans a night of unforgettable action with a can’t-miss main event showdown. Northcutt expressed his excitement for the event by saying:

“There’s so many good fights that night so I’m excited for ‘em all."

