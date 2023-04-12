Sage Northcutt says great failures set people up for future success

Sage Northcutt is no stranger to setbacks in his career.

The last four years have seen Northcutt take a step back from the spotlight during a period of inactivity for the highly-touted prospect.

After his ONE Championship debut ended in a 30-second knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre, Northcutt was forced to take some time to undergo surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

His return was further delayed by COVID-19 but at long last, ‘Super’ Sage is back at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Northcutt will take on Ahmed Mujtaba as ONE Championship hosts its first ever event in the United States.

Throughout the whole process, Sage hasn’t changed all that much. He is still a beacon of positivity and remains focused on returning in style.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt spoke about how it takes courage for anyone to even compete in MMA in the first place and how setbacks can make you come back even stronger than before:

“A lot of people would be very afraid to even step inside the cage, or step inside there and actually have a fight. So that takes a lot of guts and I [mean] that for everybody. They have some bad [thing] that happens, sometimes it’s setting up for something great in the future.”

Watch the full interview below:

Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire card will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes