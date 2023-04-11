Sage Northcutt says lightweight is more of ‘a natural weight’ for him

After four years away from competition, Sage Northcutt will step inside the circle once again at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

The once-highly touted American made his debut for ONE Championship back in 2019 but things didn’t go his way. After losing the fight inside 30 seconds, the knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre was just one aspect of his setbacks.

Sage required surgery and a long recovery process in order to get back to fighting shape and this was only prolonged by an intense bout with COVID-19.

Finally, ‘Super’ Sage is back and he’s looking to dust off the cobwebs when he faces Ahmed Mujtaba in the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

A lot has changed for Sage over the last four years but he is still focused on getting back to regular competition and showing the ONE Championship fans what he is all about.

One aspect of his comeback fight that will be different to last time out is the weight class. Sage Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba in the lightweight division. In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about how this benefits him:

“Fighting at 170 would be more of a natural weight for me and be hydrated at that weight, so that’s really much better for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

Northcutt will likely get a hero’s welcome for his return as he competes on a historic night for ONE Championship. ONE Fight Night 10 will see the promotion host its first ever event in the United States.

The entire event, featuring three world championship matchups, will be live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

