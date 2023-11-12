Sage Northcutt says ONE’s US expansion will have American fans wanting more: “You get to see different styles”

The United States got a firsthand dose of what the ONE Championship experience was like back in May, and Sage Northcutt believes the promotion is just starting its growing expansion into the country.

Northcutt was part of the ONE Fight Night 10 card, which transpired in Denver when he beat Ahmed Mujtaba via first-round submission.

The American star isn’t new to the American atmosphere, and he feels the fanbase in the United States has high expectations from ONE Championship moving forward.

In an interview with the promotion, Northcutt said the ONE Fight Night 10 card broadened the American fans’ love for martial arts, and the fanbase would inevitably want more from the promotion.

He said:

“I think it's pretty big, especially when you're talking about coming over from overseas into the U.S. The Americans, and the U.S., getting to see something different. You get to see different styles of martial arts, not just MMA, but you're going to be like, ‘Ok, this is Muay Thai.’ You get to see people from Thailand, people from all around, and they're just straight going at it.”

ONE Championship held its first on-site U.S. show in May this year with a stacked 11-fight card with three world titles contested on the night.

The legendary Demetrious Johnson closed his rivalry with Adriano Moraes to retain the ONE flyweight MMA world title in their trilogy match in the main event.

ONE Fight Night 10 also saw Mikey Musumeci successfully defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Muay Thai, however, stole the night when Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares in his U.S. debut.

