Urijah Faber says Sage Northcutt is ‘ready to rumble’: “I can’t wait to get him out”

Earlier this year, Sage Northcutt produced one of the best feel good moments of 2023 when he made his long-awaited return to competition.

When he made the walk at ONE Fight Night 10, competing in front of the American fans at ONE Championship’s first event in the U.S., it was a special moment for ‘Super’ Sage.

Dealing with injuries, long bouts with COVID-19, and genuine concerns that he would never step foot inside the circle ever again, May saw Northcutt compete for the first time in four years.

On top of that, his return answered a lot of questions surrounding whether or not he would be the same version of himself that fans last saw in ONE Championship.

In the fight, he ticked off a lot of boxes against Ahmed Mujtaba. Northcutt proved that he can battle through some early adversity before finishing the fight in the opening minute with a heel hook to showcase his new and improved submission game.

Through all of the ups and downs of the last four years of his life, Northcutt’s close friends, family and coaches have been along for the ride when times got tough.

In a recent interview with Karyn Bryant, MMA legend Urijah Faber gave his insight into where Sage Northcutt is at in his career and how he hopes to see him back in action early in the new year:

“He's such a kind hearted guy. People know about that forward front, forward facing things that he's gone through but he's been through a lot, health-wise that people don't get to see.”

‘The California Kid’ added:

“But he always remains bubbly and positive and I can't wait to get him out. I think there's going to be some big cards in January, February. But Sage is back in the gym, he's ready to rumble, and he can't wait to showcase his skills.”

Watch the full interview below: