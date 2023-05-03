Sage Northcutt aiming for world titles in different sports

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt makes his long anticipated return to competition after a four year break.

After his debut in ONE Championship ended in just 30 seconds, Sage was forced to take a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight due to injuries that required surgery.

A bout with COVID-19 further prolonged his hiatus but that comes to an end on May 5 when he faces Ahmed Mujtaba at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Looking to deliver on the hype that his signing produced back in 2019, Sage has remained focused on his goals and ambitions throughout an inactive period and now that he is back, he has the chance to start building towards them inside the Circle.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Sage Northcutt said that he still has dreams of becoming a world champion with an eye on accomplishing this feat in multiple martial arts disciplines:

“My goals haven’t changed. Just like most fighters I want to be the world champ. I also want to do it in multiple different sports. I had a kickboxing background growing up and a karate background. I feel like kickboxing would be great for me to compete in in the future.”

Watch the full interview below:

Before he can think too much about the future, Sage Northcutt must win at all costs in Colorado in order to finally start picking up some momentum under the ONE banner.

‘Super’ Sage will face Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

