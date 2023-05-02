Sage Northcutt is “keeping track” of Ahmed Mujtaba’s underrated grappling game

Returning American mixed martial arts star Sage Northcutt is expecting a tough challenge when he collides with Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba later this week at ONE Championship’s landmark United States show.

‘Super Sage’ battles ‘Wolverine’ in a featured lightweight clash at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. The event is ONE’s maiden live on-ground show in the United States, which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

It also marks the return of Sage Northcutt to competition after nearly four years out to deal with various medical issues.

Against Ahmed Mujtaba, the Team Alpha Male affiliate is anticipating being given varying looks, including the game being taken to the ground, which he said they have studied and prepared for.

Sage Northcutt shared with ONE Championship in an interview:

“His submission, the guy that he submitted, his opponent was pretty decorated, I believe -- a black belt in jiu-jitsu. He hit a very unique submission, so I’m definitely keeping a track of that. I’m definitely going to be game planning with my coaches.”

‘Super Sage’ was referring to Mujtaba’s impressive submission win over jiu-jitsu black belt Abraao Amorim of Brazil last November through a triangle choke. The victory was the second straight for ‘Wolverine’, who is fighting out of American Kickboxing Academy.

Away from active competition for a considerable amount of time, Northcutt is eyeing a winning return and reminding fight fans what he is capable of as a fighter.

Northcutt’s last fight was during his ONE debut in May 2019, where he was dealt a first-round knockout loss by Brazilian Cosmo Alexandre. Making matters worse, he suffered multiple facial fractures in the aftermath, which required surgery and a long recovery period. He tried to make a comeback in 2021 but he was hit with COVID-19.

