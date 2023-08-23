Sage Northcutt says Stamp Fairtex vs Ham Seo Hee will be ‘a big hit’: “Fans are gonna love it”

Sage Northcutt believes the ONE Fight Night 14 main event between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will be must-see action.

ONE Championship’s expansion into North America has been successful due to their partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

On Friday, September 29, the latest ONE event showcased on Prime Video will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with three scheduled world title fights.

In the ONE Fight Night 14 main event, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will go toe-to-toe for the interim atom weight MMA world title. The intriguing matchup has attracted plenty of interest from fans and fighters, including ONE lightweight MMA contender Sage Northcutt.

Northcutt had this to say during an interview with the promotion:

“I think that is going to be a big hit. I think fans are gonna love it. I know that I’m gonna love it too!”

Expand Tweet

Stamp Fairtex has solidified herself as one of the biggest superstars in ONE. Since making her promotional debut in July 2018, Stamp has secured the atomweight world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In the all-encompassing sport of MMA, the Thai superstar claimed the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship versus Ritu Phogat in the final.

The 25-year-old Thai fighter now looks to add the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title to her collection. It’ll be easier said than done, as Ham has been unbeatable in her three fights under the ONE banner.

‘Hamzzang’ started with back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga. After silencing the doubters against ‘The Menace,’ the South Korean world title contender made a statement with a unanimous decision win against Itsuki Hirata this past March.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will be joined by two other world title fights in U.S. primetime on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Expand Tweet