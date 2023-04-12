Sage Northcutt says there’s a lot of his style that he is yet to show fans

Sage Northcutt is ready to showcase a fighting style that fans haven’t seen.

Northcutt is a former undefeated kickboxer and multi-time karate world champion. The 27-year-old’s striking background has been the foundation of his MMA success, which is displayed when he bounces around and throws quick combinations. With that said, ‘Super’ plans to prove that there is a lot of his style that he hasn’t shown.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt had this to say:

“I think there’s a lot of my style that I haven’t even shown yet. So that’s something that I’m really looking forward to showing in my fight, and my future fights, too.”

Sage Northcutt last fought in May 2019, losing his promotional debut against Cosmo Alexandre in the welterweight division. ‘Super’ suffered mental and physical setbacks after enduring multiple facial fractures from the 29-second knockout. The American superstar had a long recovery process that involved surgery, but he’s ready to return.

On May 5, ‘Super’ is taking on Ahmed Mujtaba, who holds a promotional record of 4-2. After three years of inactivity, Mujtaba returned to the circle in February 2021. Since then, he’s won back-to-back fights in the first round. ‘Wolverine’ hopes to spoil Northcutt’s return and take another step toward a lightweight title shot.

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba goes down at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The event will take place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

