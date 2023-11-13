Sage Northcutt shares the biggest lessons he learned after rough setbacks: “Focus on what’s in front of you”

ONE lightweight star Sage Northcutt has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the unforgiving world of mixed martial arts.

‘Super’, of course, was arguably the hottest commodity in the open market in 2018, when he shocked the world by taking his talents to ONE.

Given his wealth of experience against some of the best in North America, Northcutt was expected to leave a trail of destruction upon signing with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

However, he suffered a crushing knockout defeat to Cosmo Alexandre, which sent him into a downward spiral. At one point, the abyss of injuries, health issues, and COVID-19 seemed way too insurmountable for Northcutt to climb out of.

It took some time, but the American overcame the odds and made a triumphant return at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

His signature killer instinct, along with a much refined ground game, showed as he submitted the tough Ahmed Mujtaba in lightning-quick fashion.

Speaking to ONE in a recent interview, Northcutt said he wants to build on that highlight reel finish and get his once-promising career back on track.:

“I’m obviously going out there to try to win and finish my opponent. So I guess we’ll see after the fight. Having your focus on what’s in front of you is the most important thing.”

There’s still no official word on Northcutt’s opponent, but his postponed date with Shinya Aoki could be the most obvious choice.

Would you like to see Sage Northcutt grace the circle anew before the year comes to a close?

