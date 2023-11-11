“The largest organization in the world” – Sage Northcutt lauds ONE Championship after successful U.S. debut

ONE lightweight MMA superstar Sage Northcutt is immensely proud of being part of the largest martial arts organization in the world.

After plying his trade in North America, the 27-year-old sensation hopped over to the other side of the globe and took his talents to ONE Championship.

Safe to say, ‘Super’ is loving that decision, following ONE’s meteoric rise as a global sports giant.

Northcutt praised ONE for bringing not just MMA into the limelight but also offering the biggest stage of martial arts competition for the striking arts like Muay Thai and kickboxing.

The promotion even brought grappling-exclusive match-ups to the mainstream following the introduction of its stacked submission grappling ranks. There are even super fights, special rules matches, and everything a martial arts fan could ask for.

As such, Northcutt agrees that ONE has gotten even bigger than his former employer, the UFC, especially after captivating the audiences with its on-site US debut last May.

‘Super’ told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“UFC's been around quite a while and they're known in the U.S. That's where the majority of the fan base is. And they're obviously a big organization.

"You look at ONE Championship, it is a little bit different. They're the largest organization in the whole world. They have a crazy amount of viewers, but they're also coming to the US now. You hear people talking about, ‘Wow, ONE’s gonna take over the UFC. ONE’s kicking butt, they're taking names.”

Sage Northcutt is pertaining to the historic ONE Fight Night 10 spectacle at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, last May.

That magical night showcased what the promotion is all about to its North American fanbase, featuring the best of the best across all combat sports.

Even Sage Northcutt made his triumphant return in that massive event, where he submitted Ahmed Mujtaba with a heel hook.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10, along with ONE’s Amazon cards, are available anytime on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.