Sage Northcutt shares the life-changing advice he got from mentor Urijah Faber

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt shared some life-changing advice he got from MMA pioneer Urijah Faber.

The Texas-born athlete is on a collision course to face Pakatani ace Ahmed Mujtaba in an epic comeback fight on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Two weeks out, Northcutt was interviewed by Niamh Ross from ONE: The Inner Circle to speak about the best advice he’s ever received while training for his upcoming match.

Here’s what the 27-year-old standout said:

“Something that stuck with me earlier is just consistency. I don’t remember the exact words he said, but being consistent, whether, whatever it is in your life. It’s consistent with your fighting and you’re always trying to improve but have goals set or even if you’re trying to get in shape and you’ll be consistent with the food you eat and your diet. So, that’s something that stuck with me, I think it’s a really really important thing.”

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is a retired multi-time bantamweight and featherweight world champion and co-founder of Team Alpha Male gym where Sage Northcutt trains.

He gained a lot of traction in the MMA world for his top-wrestling skills and exciting pressure-forward fighting style, which Northcutt, for one, is excited to utilize to his advantage.

‘Super’ Sage gets back into the fold with an unchanged MMA record of 11 wins and 3 losses. He made his mark in the American scene in his late teens with his impressive karate pedigree before joining the ONE Championship roster in 2019.

However, Northcutt’s three-fight run was abruptly cut short after suffering a devastating one-punch knockout against Cosmo Alexander in May 2019. It would be another four years until ‘Super’ Sage got the call again to fight on the global stage.

On May 5, he faces another dangerous adversary who is making a quick rise to the top. Ahmed Mujtaba is coming off two outstanding performances with stoppage wins over Abraao Amorim and Rahul Raju.

A lethal wrestler and striker, he’s the type of fighter that will certainly keep Northcutt on his toes.

Watch ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt make his anticipated return to MMA on Friday, May 5, at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

