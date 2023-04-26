Sage Northcutt jogs through picturesque cliffside in training

ONE Fight Night 10 can’t come fast enough for American MMA star ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt . Instead of running a marathon, Northcutt was seen doing some light jogging through a beautiful and picturesque cliffside in California.

On Instagram, he released his weekly grind with the caption:

“Getting a little sun and light cardio in today! Less than 2 weeks out from #ONEFightNight10.”

Fans online immediately took to the comment section to share the following reactions:

"Get em Sage!"

"You going to spar against them Bears? I have my money on super Sage"

"Cannot wait!!🔥"

"Heck yeah @supersagenorthcutt."

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is looking shredded and confident ahead of his ONE lightweight debut against ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba on Friday, May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Since news of his return emerged, fans have been stoked to see the 26-year-old standout redeem himself on the global stage after falling to Cosmo Alexander in May 2019.

Joining forces with Uriah Faber’s Team Alpha Male, Northcutt is therefore more motivated than ever to rebuild his legacy in MMA, starting with a triumphant comeback.

Lately, he’s never taken his foot off the pedal, pushing himself to the limit in every aspect of his training to neutralize his opponent’s offensive takedown regimen.

His rival, Pakistani bulldog Ahmed Mujtaba, is a BJJ brown belt with an impressive professional MMA record of 11-2. ‘Wolverine’ is also coming off two straight first-round finishes.

As Northcutt is skilled in both his standup and ground game, he’s got a chance of utlizing those tools to frustrate Mujtaba into making mistakes and find that early finish.

So, expect nothing short of a full-out war between Sage Northcutt and Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

