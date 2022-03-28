"Looking to get back out there" - Sage Northcutt shows off his moves as he teases a return to action

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is looking ready to jump right back into action.

In his latest Instagram reel, the American martial arts prodigy showed off his speed and physique, accompanied by a message to his fans. Northcutt said:

“Looking to get back out there and fight again soon!”

‘Super’ made his promotional debut at May 2019’s ONE: Enter the Dragon, where he faced Brazilian kickboxer Cosmo Alexandre in a welterweight MMA bout. ‘Good Boy’ hit Northcutt with a devastating punch that put an end to the contest in under a minute and caused multiple fractures to Northcutt's face.

A true champion, Northcutt looks like he has risen above the scary injury and is fully ready to make a brave return to the circle. He will have no shortage of potential big-name fighters to choose from when he makes his return as ONE Championship has bolstered its roster quite well during his absence.

The comments section is filled with well-wishing fans who are excited to see him fight again. One fan said:

“Can’t wait to see your next fight”

Another fan was clearly impressed with his display, saying:

“Let’s go @supersagenorthcutt fastest hands in the WEST”

Eduard Folayang challenges Sage Northcutt to an all-striking contest

Eduard Folayang returned to his Wushu roots when he faced John Wayne Parr in the legendary Muay Thai fighter’s retirement bout at ONE X this past weekend.

Now, it looks like the Filipino is setting his sights on a different striking sport against Sage Northcutt. Following his latest win, Folayang told the media:

“We had a Muay Thai versus Wushu fight now. Maybe me and Sage can have a karate versus Wushu fight next?”

Folayang was originally scheduled to fight Northcutt at ONE X, but ‘Super’ reportedly turned the fight down. With ONE Championship athletes being allowed to try something different, Folayang’s proposed match could be interesting for Northcutt.

After all, we’ve seen how fun an MMA versus Muay Thai crossover bout could turn out to be after Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s fight at ONE X. Folayang’s all-striking debut in ONE Championship could also serve as an inspiration for Northcutt to try it as well.

Edited by Harvey Leonard