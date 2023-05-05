Sage Northcutt stoked to showcase what he’s been working on the last four years

The redemption-seeking Sage Northcutt hasn’t been sitting idly during his extended hiatus from the circle.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III this Friday, ‘Super Sage’ will look to silence his detractors once and for all with a spectacular performance against Ahmed Mujtaba.

It’s been a minute since we last saw the chiseled American in action following his stunning 29-second KO loss to Cosmo Alexandre back in 2019.

After overcoming a lengthy and grueling road to recovery, the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA standout continued sharpening his talons behind closed doors.

When the opportunity arose to return at the promotion’s groundbreaking US debut, it felt like destiny for Northcutt.

Appearing during the event’s press conference and open workout, Northcutt teased what the American audience can expect from him inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado:

“I always like to be very explosive. I’m going out there to get after it. I’ve had four years to work on a lot of stuff so it’s going to be good.”

True enough, Sage Northcutt appears battle-ready, looking as shredded as we’ve ever seen him before a match. The 27-year-old athletic freak put on a show during the open workouts, defying gravity with his signature aerial kicks, which he threw with relative ease.

He’ll need to use that dynamic athleticism against the red-hot Ahmed Mujataba, who finished his last two opponents in under a round.

While coming back from a nearly four-year layoff is indeed a daunting task, Northcutt is up to the challenge and is raring to display his evolution as a martial artist.

Northcutt and Mujtaba’s showdown, along with the rest of the stacked card, will air free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America on May 5.

