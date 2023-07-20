Sage Northcutt ‘striving’ to correct the mistakes he made early in his career

Mixed martial arts superstar Sage Northcutt may have stumbled in the past, but he won’t let those shortcomings define him.

The ONE lightweight contender certainly had one of the best feel-good stories of the year, when he made a triumphant return at the monumental ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

After almost four years on the shelf, ‘Super’ delighted fans all over the world in the promotion’s on-site US debut with a big submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba.

Now that his career is back on track, Northcutt wants to keep the ball rolling and realize his dream of becoming a world champion.

In a guest appearance on The Spinnin Backfist podcast, the 27-year-old American talked about atoning for his past mistakes and becoming the best fighter he could be:

“I wouldn't say I'm a perfectionist, but I'm definitely striving to like correct my mistakes, you know. If I see something that's not working or broken, let's say, I'd try to fix it.”

Watch Sage Northcutt’s full interview, beginning at the 27-minute mark:

Northcutt was one of the hottest commodities in the MMA free agent market in 2018 following a stellar career in North America.

Wanting to test himself in multiple martial arts disciplines, the Sacramento, California native opted to sign with ONE Championship.

However, he bit off more than he could chew in his promotional debut, suffering a brutal knockout loss against the bigger Cosmo Alexandre.

Following his lengthy hiatus, an older and wiser Northcutt has learned from his mistakes. For one, he no longer just relies on world-class striking and freakish athleticism, becoming a complete fighter by working on his jiu-jitsu.

We all saw that in his brilliant heel-hook finish of the tough Mujtaba.

Indeed, the sky is still the limit for the phenomenal Sage Northcutt.