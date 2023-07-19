MMA

Sage Northcutt lists three fighters he respects the most in ONE Championship

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Jul 19, 2023 17:27 GMT
Sage Northcutt (Left) shared the card with Demetrious Johnson (Right) at ONE Fight Night 10
Sage Northcutt (Left) shared the card with Demetrious Johnson (Right) at ONE Fight Night 10

Sage Northcutt has been a part of the ONE Championship family for over four years despite only recently competing in his second contest inside the circle.

After suffering substantial injuries on his debut that did not go his way, ‘Super’ Sage was forced to take a long break from competition to heal from his surgery fully. Covid-19 further delayed his return, so he questioned whether he would ever make a comeback. However, ONE Championship promised him he still has a place when he returns.

Knowing the potential that he has, the promotion stuck by him and patiently waited for his return, which finally came earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 10 for ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut in Broomfield, Colorado. On top of the support they have shown him over the last few difficult years, Sage Northcutt is grateful to be a part of the promotion due to its incredible roster.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist after his comeback, ‘Super’ Sage spotlighted three fighters that he has huge respect for, having shared the stage with all of them at ONE Fight Night 10:

“Man, there's a lot of fighters. If you look at ONE Championship's roster, there's so many world champions. If you look at the guys like Rodtang, he's an amazing fighter. Stamp Fairtex, you got Demetrious, of course.”

Watch Sage Northcutt's full interview below:

youtube-cover

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for North American viewers via Amazon Prime Video.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...