Sage Northcutt lists three fighters he respects the most in ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt has been a part of the ONE Championship family for over four years despite only recently competing in his second contest inside the circle.

After suffering substantial injuries on his debut that did not go his way, ‘Super’ Sage was forced to take a long break from competition to heal from his surgery fully. Covid-19 further delayed his return, so he questioned whether he would ever make a comeback. However, ONE Championship promised him he still has a place when he returns.

Knowing the potential that he has, the promotion stuck by him and patiently waited for his return, which finally came earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 10 for ONE Championship’s on-ground U.S. debut in Broomfield, Colorado. On top of the support they have shown him over the last few difficult years, Sage Northcutt is grateful to be a part of the promotion due to its incredible roster.

In an interview with Spinnin Backfist after his comeback, ‘Super’ Sage spotlighted three fighters that he has huge respect for, having shared the stage with all of them at ONE Fight Night 10:

“Man, there's a lot of fighters. If you look at ONE Championship's roster, there's so many world champions. If you look at the guys like Rodtang, he's an amazing fighter. Stamp Fairtex, you got Demetrious, of course.”

Watch Sage Northcutt's full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for North American viewers via Amazon Prime Video.