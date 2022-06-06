"This will be an exciting fight for the fans" - Sage Northcutt is down for a summer bout with Amir Khan

'Super' Sage Northcutt is ready for a return to the ONE circle this summer.

After three years on the shelf, Northcutt is ready to make his sophomore appearance for ONE Championship and one fighter has already volunteered to step into the cage with him.

ONE Championship featherweight Amir Khan responded to Sage Northcutt's callout of Shinya Aoki on Twitter, letting 'Super' know that if things don't come together with Aoki, he will be ready, willing and available.

"I’m available on these dates if you don’t get a fight with @a_ok_i….."

Amir Khan @amirkhanmma

@ONEChampionship twitter.com/sagenorthcutt/… Sage Northcutt @sagenorthcutt Hey Shinya @a_ok_i , I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem? Hey Shinya @a_ok_i , I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem? I’m available on these dates if you don’t get a fight with @a_ok_i ….. I’m available on these dates if you don’t get a fight with @a_ok_i….. 😀@ONEChampionship twitter.com/sagenorthcutt/…

Northcutt originally took to Twitter, calling out ONE legend Shinya Aoki for a mixed martial arts contest in July or August when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime.

"Hey Shinya @a_ok_i, I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem?"

Responding to Khan's callout, Northcutt appeared to be open to the bout, posting the following on Twitter:

"Let’s do it! The @ONEChampionship August debut Amazon @PrimeVideo card sounds good! This will be an exciting fight for the fans and it would be a pleasure to fight you."

Sage Northcutt ready to return after a devastating injury in his ONE Championship debut

'Super' Sage Northcutt's ONE Championship debut was nothing short of disastrous. Facing Cosmo Alexandre in May 2019, Northcutt was knocked out by a massive right hand delivered by Alexandre just 29 seconds into the bout.

Making matters worse, the blow resulted in eight fractures to Northcutt's face, requiring surgical repairs that lasted nine grueling hours. Following the surgery, Northcutt shared a message with fans on Instagram:

"Fresh out of surgery...I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Felling blessed for the care and the amazing support from @onechampionship, my family/friends and fans! My Terminator face is not too shabby..."I'll be back!" Next post is catheter removal...stay tuned - JK."

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA According to his latest Instagram post, Sage Northcutt just got out of surgery which lasted 9 hours to correct 8 fractures. According to his latest Instagram post, Sage Northcutt just got out of surgery which lasted 9 hours to correct 8 fractures. https://t.co/VAHLciBAii

After three long years, it now appears that Northcutt is fully recovered and ready to make his long awaited return to the ONE circle.

The question now is who would fans rather see Northcutt face, his original callout Shinya Aoki or the man willing to step up to the plate, Amir Khan? We'll likely find out the answer to that question in the coming weeks.

