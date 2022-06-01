"I don't have the patience to be a trainer" - Amir Khan reveals next move following retirement

Despite retiring, Amir Khan isn't leaving the fight business and has plans to stick around.

'King' was last seen in action against his rival Kell Brook earlier this year. The one-sided bout ended with Khan losing via TKO, and announcing his retirement. Brook, too, decided to hang up the gloves following the long-awaited matchup.

Now in retirement, Khan already has a plan for the next chapter in his life. Many former fighters like to take up the role of training, but that's not what the former champion wants. Instead, he would like to step into the role of promoter.

On The DAZN Boxing Show, Khan revealed his plans to step into the role of promoting and managing. Revealing his future plans, the former champion stated:

“I don't have the patience to be a trainer. [I want to be a] manager and promoter. I’m hopefully going to announce something in the next couple of weeks. I’m going to do a massive couple of shows in the UK. It will be 10 shows next year in the UK. End of this year and next year. Promoting the up-and-coming younger fighters, man, giving them that chance, not making the mistakes I made in the sport of boxing. Opening new doors for them, you know?”

Watch Amir Khan on The DAZN Boxing Show below:

Will Amir Khan fight Floyd Mayweather?

Almost immediately after his retirement, Amir Khan was rumored to be competing a boxing match. Not a professional boxing match, but an exhibition fight with fellow superstar Floyd Mayweather.

'King' was recently seen in Dubai with 'Money'. There, Khan revealed that Mayweather had encouraged him not to retire. While the 45-year-old himself retired back in 2017, he's been having exhibition boxing matches ever since.

However, that doesn't mean that means that the boxing match will happen. As of now, Khan has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to strap on the gloves again, mainly due to the risks of fighting. As reported by BoxingScene, the former champion was quoted as saying:

“You’re only one punch away from getting hurt, knocked out or even killed. That’s something I was always scared of, that I wouldn’t be there for the kids. While I’ve got the chips on my side, I’m happy to walk away and call it a day. There’s no point making all this money and you don’t enjoy it.”

See BoxingScene's story about Amir Khan below:

