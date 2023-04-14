Sage Northcutt wants to fight opponent in top five, but says it’s up to ONE

Sage Northcutt hopes to fight a couple of more times in 2023.

Northcutt returns to action on May 5 for his second appearance in the Circle. Although he’s not looking past his ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video opponent, ‘Super’ has plans to stay active after not fighting for four years. During an interview with The MMA Superfan, the multi-time karate world champion had this to say:

“I’ve said it in a couple of interviews that I would like to, after this fight, I would like to get a couple more fights this year if possible and stay very active. But at the moment, I’m focused on this fight and that’s really up to ONE Championship’s call.”

Sage Northcutt last fought in May 2019 for his ONE Championship debut. The American superstar took on Cosmo Alexandre at welterweight and lost in dramatic fashion with a 29-second knockout. Northcutt suffered multiple facial fractures against Alexandre and a severe COVID case that left him sidelined until his return on May 5.

Northcutt’s return to the Circle won’t be an easy outing. The 27-year-old has been matched up against Ahmed Mujtaba, who holds a promotional record of 4-2. After losing in March 2018, ‘Wolverine’ didn’t fight for three years before returning to secure back-to-back first-round finishes.

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba joins three world championship fights inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. For those that didn’t get to buy tickets, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

