Ahmed Mujtaba motivated to put Pakistan back on MMA map

Ahmed Mujtaba plans to make his Pakistani brethren proud when he heads to the United States next month.

‘Wolverine’ has competed inside the circle on six separate occasions, but none will be bigger than his turn on May 5 when he squares off with the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt as part of the promotion’s highly anticipated North American debut.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba stated he is ready to represent his home country and expects a large contingent of Pakistanis to turn out for ONE Fight Night 10 at the 1stBank Center.

“Once again, I’m representing my country – this time, in the United States, the land of opportunity. So, I mean there’s a lot of people from Pakistan in the U.S. They are waiting for me to represent my country, and there is a lot of Pakistanis who will be at the event, who are going to be cheering for me. To the Pakistan fans, I just want to say support me on fifth of May. Say your Dua [prayers] for me. I just want to say that everything is possible, nothing is impossible.”

11-2 overall and riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round finishes, Ahmed Mujtaba could put himself into title contention with a win in the ‘Mile High City.’

Standing across from the Pakistani mixed martial arts champion will be photogenic Texas native Sage Northcutt. Four years removed from his ONE Championship debut, ‘Super’ will make his long-awaited return to the world of combat sports on May 5.

Despite the long layoff, the 27-year-old standout still has a lot of years left to compete at the highest level and it all starts at ONE Fight Night 10.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime.

