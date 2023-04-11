Sage Northcutt on always going for the finish: “That’s my style”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is always hunting for a finish and that will be no different when he makes his long-awaited return to the Circle next month.

Nearly four years removed from his ONE Championship debut, Northcutt will make his triumphant comeback on American soil when the promotion makes its highly anticipated U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Discussing his return to action with the promotion, Northcutt refused to levy a prediction but promised to go out gunning for a finish as always.

“I don’t really ever make any kind of predictions. But I am obviously looking for a great performance out there,” Northcutt said. “In all my fights, I’m looking to try to go out there and finish my opponent. That’s my style.”

With 11 wins to his credit, Sage Northcutt has scored finishes in eight of those bouts, giving him an impressive 73% finish rate throughout his career while competing on the biggest of stages. However, getting to win number 12 may be a tough task for ‘Super’ as he’s matched up with well-rounded Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

With a record of 4-2 inside the Circle, ‘Wolverine’ has looked nothing short of impressive in his last two appearances under the ONE banner. At ONE: Unbreakable III, Mujtaba scored a first-round knockout of India’s Rahul Raju. He followed that up with another first-round finish, this time by way of submission, against Brazilian standout Abraao Amorim.

Ahmed Mujtaba plans on spoiling Sage Northcutt’s big comeback party at ONE Fight Night 10 and scoring the biggest win of his combat sports career in the process.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes