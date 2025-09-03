Salt Papi claims Tony Ferguson fight was stopped early, accuses referee of "being biased" at Misfits Boxing 22

Salt Papi recently offered his thoughts on his defeat against Tony Ferguson, slamming the referee in charge for reportedly stopping their boxing matchup early.Papi faced Ferguson for the interim middleweight belt in the co-main event of Misfits 22, billed as 'Ring of Thrones'. The boxing card took place this past Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester. At the 2:43 mark of the third round, 'El Cucuy' pressured Papi against the ropes and landed a flurry of punches, forcing referee Benny Decroos to intervene and end the bout.Combat sports news outlet Happy Punch recently took to X and shared a clip of Papi's interview with Tarbeto, in which the Filipino voiced his displeasure with the fight outcome, citing it as an early stoppage:''I was dissapointed because I was working him on three, I slowed down, I told my corner man, 'I'm gonna take a rest,' because I already won two rounds. I had to put my hands up and then the referee just stepped, there was only like 20 seconds left on the on the counter as well. I felt like the fans got robbed of a proper fight. I was two rounds up already, it wasn't like I got knocked out, it was the ref. He was like you know a bit biased. The older ref were acting differently for all different fights.''He continued:''Like Rockhold, he was knocked down on floor and the referee was still counting. I don't know what's going on, but this is the boxing business. I'm just happy to be around. It's okay, it's part of the game.''Check out Salt Papi's comments below:Tony Ferguson shows his joy following his victory over Salt PapiTony Ferguson broke his eight-fight skid and got back in the win column after defeating Salt Papi in a boxing bout last month.Following his win, the former UFC interim lightweight champion spoke to Seconds Out and expressed his happiness:''I had no tears. It was nothing but joy and just enjoying the moment for a split second because you're talking about years of not being happy...This is something that I always wanted to do, throw on some boxing gloves and just throw some leather. Tonight was the perfect example of that, and get rid of the nerves and get that first victory out of the way. I needed one victory to get me back into where I need to be, which is killer mode, and to bring that confidence, so I’m able to understand who the f*ck I am.'' [7:00 of the video]