Sam-A Gaiyanghadao seeks redemption as he faces Jonathan Di Bella for interim gold at ONE 172

Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, at 41 years old, is getting ready to step into the Circle once more. Driven by a hunger for redemption and one last shot at glory, the former world champion hopes to take back the crown that he never lost in the ring.

In the weeks leading up to his ONE 172 appearance, Sam-A honored ONE Championship with an exclusive interview. In it, he talks about his motivation to make up for lost time, challenges outside of competition, and the time he voluntarily vacated the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in 2022.

Sam-A revealed that his decision to give up the belt wasn't easy, but it was necessary.

"I've been thinking about [the World Title] all along. Because back when I vacated the title, it was because of my body. I had problems losing weight and some personal problems."

Now, with his body and mind refreshed, Sam-A is ready to do whatever it takes to reclaim what is rightfully his. Of course, he's not just fighting for himself:

"My number one motivation is my family. And if I become World Champion again, I will make up for the time I lost. Because I regret the lost time. I want to make up for it and do my best."

Facing Jonathan Di Bella won't be a walk in the park, but Sam-A didn't become a multi-division, multi-sport champion for nothing. Jonathan Di Bella may have youth on his side, but Sam-A's experience and striking power may be able to tip the scales in his favor.

Sam-A and Di Bella will feature ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23. Tickets are available here, and the show will broadcast live at watch.onefc.com for fans around the world.

