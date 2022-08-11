"I gotta relive the glory days of whipping the Paul's b*tts" - Sam Alvey reminisces on beating up Logan Paul, calls for boxing match against Jake Paul

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Sam Alvey opened up about the time he was invited to spar with Logan Paul and inserted his name into the long list of fighters clambering to face Jake Paul.

Since joining the UFC in 2014, the middleweight has been known for his ability to turn the lights out of any opponent and finish them on the feet. Throughout his long career, the 36-year-old has earned 33 wins, with 19 of those coming by way of knockout.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Sam Alvey detailed what happened during his short time with the Paul brothers and took his chance to call out 'The Problem Child' for a boxing bout.

"Every MMA fighter wants it, but now it kind of makes sense. It's the Jake Paul fight, everybody wants to do it... I haven't won in a while, which is kind of the kind of guys he likes to fight, so that makes sense. I'm the same size as him, which will be a little different for him, he tends to like fighting people that are smaller than him, so he'll have to make the little exception for that.

But I am the first guy that he would have fought that is a knockout guy, I am a guy that's always been a striker... A fun story, before their first fight, they invited me to come out and help him train, I helped spar with Logan Paul... It was a lot of fun, Logan seemed like a good dude, I wasn't crazy about Jake... He was a douche." [sic]

Sam Alvey went on to explain how he almost broke Logan's jaw during the pair's sparring which eventually led to Jake Paul not wanting to jump in the ring and spar with the MMA star. Check out the video below:

Sam Alvey's career with the UFC

After failing to earn a victory in his ninth straight fight, Sam Alvey was the latest name on the chopping block and saw his eight-year long UFC career come to a crashing end.

Having won just 10 of his 24 fights with the promotion, 'Smile'n' was expected to be cut from the roster long ago, but has made his exit with a vast number of fights under his belt.

His most notable appearances for the company included a decision victory over former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, a decision win over former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nate Marquardt, and knockouts against a handful of 185ers. Watch some of Alvey's career highlights below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal