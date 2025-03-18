"Samart vs Dieselnoi in modern-day" - Fans hyped up for ONE 172 barnburner between Superlek, Nabil Anane for undisputed gold

Fans are ready to see the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion crowned at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will clash with the division's interim king Nabil Anane.

In anticipation of what could be the greatest championship bout in the history of the 145-pound Muay Thai division, the world's largest martial arts promotion put together a scintillating preview on YouTube that gives fans, new and old, a closer look at how heated this encounter will be.

See the full video below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their sentiments and make their picks, writing:

"Samart vs Dieselnoy in modern day."

"Superlek is in trouble. Nabil is the REAL DEAL!!"

"Nabil is younger and powerful than. I think Nabil is going to win for this contest with Superlek this time."

"I am NOT gonna fight someone with those limbs. Genetics."

"Easy win for Superlek if he stays discipline. Nabil did improve but the skill gap is still huge between Superlek and Nabil."

"Superlek wins again!!"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superlek lays out his advantage ahead of Nabil Anane rematch

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, knocked out Nabil Anane in the first round of their June 2023 clash thanks to his wealth of experience. He believes the same will come into play again in their world title unification bout at ONE 172.

In an interview with ONE, 'The Kicking Machine' said:

"As for my advantage, it's definitely my experience. I'm a veteran in this sport. If the fight goes on for five rounds, I might have an advantage because I've fought in five-round title fights before."

