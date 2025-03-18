“I'm a veteran in this sport” - Superlek confident his experience will once again overcome Nabil Anane’s youth

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to prove once again that his veteran experience can trump youthful promise on any given night.

Ad

When the 29-year-old icon takes on 20-year-old Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend, Superlek says he will be banking on his sublime fighting skills to overcome any physical advantage his Algerian-Thai opponent may have.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about his upcoming fight with Anane and broke down how he thinks the fight could play out.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Kicking Machine' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"As for my advantage, it's definitely my experience. I'm a veteran in this sport."

Superlek added:

"If the fight goes on for five rounds, I might have an advantage because I've fought in five-round title fights before."

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane throw down in one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Ad

It all comes to a head at ONE 172.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane to unify bantamweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against interim titleholder Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand.

The pair square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Ad

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.