  "I'm a veteran in this sport" - Superlek confident his experience will once again overcome Nabil Anane's youth

“I'm a veteran in this sport” - Superlek confident his experience will once again overcome Nabil Anane’s youth

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:05 GMT
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready to prove once again that his veteran experience can trump youthful promise on any given night.

When the 29-year-old icon takes on 20-year-old Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend, Superlek says he will be banking on his sublime fighting skills to overcome any physical advantage his Algerian-Thai opponent may have.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about his upcoming fight with Anane and broke down how he thinks the fight could play out.

'The Kicking Machine' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"As for my advantage, it's definitely my experience. I'm a veteran in this sport."

Superlek added:

"If the fight goes on for five rounds, I might have an advantage because I've fought in five-round title fights before."

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane throw down in one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

It all comes to a head at ONE 172.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane to unify bantamweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Divisional king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against interim titleholder Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand.

The pair square off at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
