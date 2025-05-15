"Same approach he took with Charles Oliveira" - Islam Makhachev’s roadmap for Jack Della Maddalena fight gets dissected by former UFC fighter

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson recently weighed in on a potential bout between Islam Makhachev and newly crowned welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. Earlier this week, Dana White dropped the bombshell news that Makhachev had relinquished the lightweight title.

Ilia Topuria will now face Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt, with Makhachev set to move up to 170-pounds and challenge Della Maddalena.

Makhachev's movements were dependent on the outcome of the UFC 315 main event between Belal Muhammad and the Australian last weekend. If Muhammad had retained his title, Makhachev would have likely remained at 155-pounds to face Topuria due to his friendship with 'Remember the Name'.

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

However, following Della Maddalena's impressive unanimous decision victory, it's expected his first title defense will be against Islam Makhachev later this year.

Josh Thomson recently offered his take on the potential fight during a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast. According to Thomson, he expects Makhachev to adopt the same gameplan he did when he faced Charles Oliveira. He explained:

"Even JDM thinks 'He's [Makhachev] going to take me down and submit me'. That's what I think! I'm not trying to knock JDM, I'm simply saying I think he [Makhachev] is going to take the same approach he took with Charles Oliveira. He's going to stand with him a little bit becasuse he's not just going to rush in and try and shoot the take down...He's going to touch him a little bit, see if he can land something, that southpaw headkick is there."

Catch Thomson's comments below (24:20):

Jack Della Maddalena's coach predicts knockout win over Islam Makhachev

Ben Vickers, coach of Jack Della Maddalena, recently offered an early prediction for the bout. Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Vickers highlighted the striking, in particular the power Della Maddalena possesses. According to the Aussie coach, Makhachev has never faced somebody with the knockout pedigree and ability to push the pace like his pupil. He explained:

"I watched a bit of footage of Islam Makhachev, in particular the Poirier fight. I've never watched Makhachev before as a potential opponent, I've just enjoyed him fighting because he's brilliant to watch. But, I think Jack will knock him out."

He continued:

"Poirier only hit [Makhachev] once in the first round. I just feel like he's not used to taking damage. He's not used to being in tough fights with someone pushing the pace, and he's been knocked out before. Jack's got size on him. Belal is a perfect warm-up fight. I feel very confident going into that fight."

Check out Ben Vickers' comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.