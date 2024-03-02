"Same thing Super Bowl weekend" - Cris Cyborg hits out at PFL for using her name to build Claressa Shields

Cris Cyborg isn't too happy with the PFL and recently clapped back as she believes the promotion used her name to build up Claressa Shields.

The ongoing beef between Cyborg and Shields stems from their interaction at the Super Bowl radio row, where they spoke about a potential boxing match. Since then, the reigning women's boxing champion-turned-PFL star and reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion have had a number of heated exchanges on social media.

Most recently, Shields recounted a sparring session with Cyborg during her appearance on The MMA Hour this past week. She mentioned that the Brazilian is no match for her in boxing and discredited her boxing skills by noting that it would be an easy fight.

The PFL then posted a clip along with the boxer's comments to their Instagram account, which caught Cyborg's attention. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was clearly upset with the post and clapped back at the promotion:

"It’s weird this is how @pflmma chooses to promote me with their PR team. Same thing Super Bowl weekend in Vegas. Nobody from PFL even booked me an interview that weekend after that publicity stunt. It’s just weird after watching them use my name to build Kayla to see them using the same strategy to build Claressa."

Cris Cyborg claps back at PFL [Image courtesy: @pflmma and @criscyborg - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether Shields will respond to Cyborg regarding the PFL using her to build her up or if it actually leads to a bout between the two as they are both signed to the promotion.

What did Claressa Shields say about Cris Cyborg?

Claressa Shields didn't hold back when she shared her thoughts on Cyborg's boxing skills. She noted that Cyborg would be no match for her in the ring.

During her appearance on The MMA Hour, the women's boxing champion recounted their 2018 sparring session and mentioned that based on her observation, the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion would have no chance against her. She said:

"Cris Cyborg got power in MMA because you have all those different arts that you can use. In boxing, Cris Cyborg, she can't mess with me on the day that I'm sick with the flu."