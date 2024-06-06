Sammy-Jo Luxton rejoices after getting out of hospital following near-death experience: "I just beg the universe to leave me alone"

Sammy-Jo Luxton beat another health concern and left the hospital to resume her life. Luxton was recently hospitalized due to a severe case of sepsis, which also forced her to pull out of the PFL Europe event scheduled to take place on June 8.

Luxton, who has had repeated health issues over the last few months, has also been dealing with a deeply personal loss. After getting discharged from the hospital, the 25-year-old expressed her frustration in a social media post:

"I’m out of the hospital. Freaks me out that I came so close to death that my dad and I had a conversation. I just beg the universe to leave me alone for the rest of the year, I’ve gone through about 10 years' worth of trauma in 6 months."

A fan inquired about Luxton's health in the comments section and she explained:

"Sepsis, temp was reaching 41.7 so was putting me into seizure like states."

Luxton had another health scare a few months ago and shed light on the cause while interacting with fans in the comments section:

"I had an operation back end of April, that got infected and then spread to my kidneys."

Sammy-Jo Luxton recently penned a heartfelt message to her deceased father

Sammy Jo-Luxton's father passed away in April and has been trying to cope with the loss along with her health troubles. Luxton revealed the news of her father's passing in an emotional social media post.

In the following days, the British boxer even posted a heartwarming message on social media where she admitted to have felt similar emotions as former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from competition after his father's demise.

Recently, Luxton penned another heartfelt message to her late father in a social media post, suggesting that she has mustered the strength to face the challenges on her own:

"At the hospital, I screamed into your chest, “You need to wake up, I can’t do this alone”. I realized the day of your funeral I wasn’t alone as you’d created an army of hundreds of people who cared about you, just by being yourself. Knowing you’re at peace now gives me all the peace I need to go on. Forever a daddy’s girl."

