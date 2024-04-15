"So sorry to hear" - Fighters and fans react as Sammy-Jo Luxton pens emotional message mourning loss of her father

Fans and combat athletes from all over the world recently expressed their thoughts on the death of Sammy-Jo Luxton's father.

Luxton recently posted a heartfelt statement on social media mourning the passing of her father. She captioned the post:

"My dad, my bestfriend, my peace. The big friendly giant with a personality money could never buy, the man who showed me what true love really feels like, the man who could light up any room and fill it with laughter, the man who told me I could be anything I wanted to be and was my no.1 supporter in anything I did. I aspire to give 0 f**ks like you did, you just lived life to be happy and make us happy and I can safely say you did that."

Luxton added:

"The other half of my heart is now missing, I feel numb, I feel broken, but I know how proud you were of me and that’s all I need to keep on pushing to take the girls and mum to the top with me. I’ll make you proud AJ, can’t wait for a cuddle when I see you again."

Everyone soon rushed to the comments section to express their condolences. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

''Were sorry to hear about your dad. My other half work with him at Devon Contrete were thinking of you all''

''The dead dads club is the worst!!! Stay strong, may his memory be eternal''

''So sorry to hear, thinking of you all''

Luxton recently confirmed that her PFL debut will be on the next PFL Europe card on June 8. The event will feature eight women's flyweight fighters in a tournament format. She wrote:

''DOUBT ME NOW''

Everything you need to know about Sammy-Jo Luxton

Even though Sammy-Jo Luxton had only fought in two professional cage matches and had less than six months of MMA experience, she signed with the PFL on April 5 and quickly rose to prominence within the organization.

Luxton made her professional MMA debut in December 2023 and prevailed via first-round knockout. The former Muay Thai fighter secured a spot on the upcoming PFL Europe card in June by following up her strong debut performance with an 18-second knockout in March.

According to her X account, Luxton joined PFL in February last year but competed in regional tournaments before participating in the upcoming PFL Europe tournament.

The opponent for Luxton in PFL Europe has not yet been revealed, but it is scheduled for June 8 in Newcastle, United Kingdom.