Santiago Ponzinibbio shares bold preview of Daniel Rodriguez clash at UFC Iowa, believes "it's going to be a pretty fun fight"

Santiago Ponzinibbio will be making his octagon return at UFC Iowa on May 3, taking on ultra-tough welterweight Daniel Rodriguez. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the Argentine striker shared his thoughts on his matchup with Rodriguez and how he expects it to transpire.

Ad

When asked about the entertainment value of his upcoming fight, Ponzinibbio believed that since Rodriguez is a striker like him, it's a recipe for action that the fans will appreciate.

"Yeah, of course. That's going to be a pretty fun fight, you know? He's like a striker like me. He likes to strike and it's going to be a fun fight for the fans, for sure."

Ad

Trending

In terms of the fight's outcome, the Argentina power-puncher believes that he will finish Rodriguez, but is well-prepared for a three-round affair if his foe manages to withstand his shots.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Man, I'm always ready for three rounds of war, man. If a knockout comes early, that's good, man. I'm ready, I feel ready to finish this guy, you know? I feel I can finish this guy, I'm probably gonna finish him, but if necessary I need to fight 15 minutes in a war, I'm gonna be ready. But believe that I'm gonna finish him before that."

Ad

Check out Santiago Ponzinibbio's thoughts on his upcoming fight (0:10 and 5:09):

Ad

Ponzinibbio is coming off a third-round TKO win at Fight Night 249, where he faced Carlston Harris. It was a strong performance from the Argentine, who at 38 years old, is now in the twilight of his career.

Santiago Ponzinibbio never quite met the expectations initially had of him

Santiago Ponzinibbio is part of the crop of welterweights, much like Darren Till, who were expected to become staples at the top of the division. He was a powerful striker with an impressive record, but his career was derailed by injuries and illness, which caused him to withdraw from several fights.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, he has been relatively inactive. Eventually, he began suffering losses to opponents who were well below championship caliber fighters, and is currently 2-4 in his last six fights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.